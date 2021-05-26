Savings warning: Britons urged to act fast as 'savings rates are low' – 'plan ahead'

Savers have undoubtedly been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 12 months. With job volatility, reduced salaries and low interest rates, it has been a challenging time financially for many people. Research from Standard Life Aberdeen has uncovered the extent of this problem, and the worries people currently face.

It has been difficult for savers to grow their cash, and with inflation also not set to rise for a while, it is challenging to remain upbeat.

Amid the savings chaos, though, Britons have been encouraged to take action on their savings to make their money work for them.

Al Ward, Head of Customer Savings at Choices by Standard Life Aberdeen, commented on the matter.

He said: “It’s understandable many will be experiencing worries about money in light of the past year, particularly when you consider how much uncertainty the pandemic has brought.

“Planning ahead and saving for the future may seem much more complicated, but it’s so important that uncertainty doesn’t get in the way of staying on top of finances.