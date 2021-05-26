Spain holidays: When can I travel to Spain?

This is based on the number of Covid cases in the population and success of a countries’ vaccination program.

Non-essential trips, such as holidays, can only be taken to the limited number of countries on the green list, such as Portugal, Gibraltar and Iceland.

Those holiday makers hoping to jet off to Spain might have to wait a little longer as essential trips only cover work, family or compassionate journeys.

Advertisements

Despite official warnings against travelling to amber list countries, up to 100,000 Brits are expected to travel to Spain this week.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed