Spain, Portugal, Greece & Italy FCDO updates as Government warns against amber list travel

Greece

Greece is currently on the “amber” list and therefore those returning to the UK will need to “self-isolate” for 10 days on arrival. They will also need to take the relevant pre-and post-departure tests as set out by the Government.

The FCDO is currently advising “against all but essential travel to Greece, except for the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.”

Despite this, Greece is allowing UK arrivals to enter for “non-essential” purposes.

Advertisements

“Anyone travelling to Greece must comply with the Greek authorities’ requirements, including completion of a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before you travel (both into and out of Greece),” explains the FCDO.

“Travellers must fill in a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) no later than 11.59pm of the day before arriving in Greece.”

It continues: “Arrivals from the UK must provide either; proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test, undertaken within the 72 hour period before arrival into Greece, or proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations completed at least 14 days before travel. Travellers with proof of either are exempted from the need to self-isolate on arrival to Greece.

“Failure to provide proof of either may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel and will likely result in the Greek authorities refusing you permission to enter Greece.”

In addition, arrivals into Greece may be required to undergo a rapid COVID-19 test on arrival.

“If you test positive on arrival in Greece, you (and those you are travelling with) will have to self-isolate in quarantine hotels provided by the Greek state for at least 10 days,” adds the FCDO.

“The expenses of the accommodation in quarantine hotels are covered by the Greek state.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed