Statins side effects: The ‘classic triad’ of symptoms indicating you need a lower dose

If caused by a high dosage of statins, the GP will either alter the dosage, the brand of statins, or prohibit you from taking the medication at all.
People at higher risk of rhabdomyolysis include:
- Those over the age of 70
- Having a history of liver disease
- Regularly drinking large quantities of alcohol
- A history of muscle-related side effects
- Family history of myopathy or rhabdomyolysis
People who fall into this category that are prescribed statins should be monitored frequently for complications, said the NHS.
Not only that, side effects such as muscle deterioration, is more likely if you drink grapefruit.
Dr Ian Needland, an interventional cardiologist, said that the benefits of statins “greatly outweigh the risks”.
Speaking candidly in a podcast ([email protected]), Dr Needland added that statins provide greater benefits the longer you use them.
“And statins are certainly one of the most important tools we have in cardiology to prevent heart attacks and strokes.”
Other lifestyle guidance to reduce the risk of heart disease includes decreasing saturated fat in your diet.
Food high in saturated fat:
- Cakes
- Biscuits
- Sausages
- Bacon
- Cheese
- Salami
- Chorizo
- Butter
- Ghee
