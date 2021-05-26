Statins side effects: The ‘classic triad’ of symptoms indicating you need a lower dose

There are a “classic triad” of symptoms to be aware of, which are symbolic of rhabdomyolysis – a health complication of taking statins. Here’s what to look out for. Muscle pain in the shoulders, thighs or lower back is one of three warning signs of rhabdomyolysis, WebMD confirmed. Another typical sign of the condition is muscle weakness, or trouble moving your arms or leg.

Early diagnosis and treatment is critical to a successful outcome. If caused by a high dosage of statins, the GP will either alter the dosage, the brand of statins, or prohibit you from taking the medication at all. People at higher risk of rhabdomyolysis include: Advertisements Those over the age of 70

Having a history of liver disease

Regularly drinking large quantities of alcohol

A history of muscle-related side effects

Family history of myopathy or rhabdomyolysis People who fall into this category that are prescribed statins should be monitored frequently for complications, said the NHS. DON’T MISS

Statins can also interact with other medications, such as antibiotics and immunosuppressants. Not only that, side effects such as muscle deterioration, is more likely if you drink grapefruit. Dr Ian Needland, an interventional cardiologist, said that the benefits of statins “greatly outweigh the risks”. Speaking candidly in a podcast ([email protected]), Dr Needland added that statins provide greater benefits the longer you use them.

He added: “I always say that prevention is the best medicine. “And statins are certainly one of the most important tools we have in cardiology to prevent heart attacks and strokes.” Other lifestyle guidance to reduce the risk of heart disease includes decreasing saturated fat in your diet. Advertisements Food high in saturated fat: Cakes

Biscuits

Sausages

Bacon

Cheese

Salami

Chorizo

Butter

Ghee

