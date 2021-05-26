Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Statins side effects: The ‘classic triad’ of symptoms indicating you need a lower dose

1 min

95views
95
14 shares, 95 points
Statins side effects: The ‘classic triad’ of symptoms indicating you need a lower dose
There are a “classic triad” of symptoms to be aware of, which are symbolic of rhabdomyolysis – a health complication of taking statins. Here’s what to look out for. Muscle pain in the shoulders, thighs or lower back is one of three warning signs of rhabdomyolysis, WebMD confirmed. Another typical sign of the condition is muscle weakness, or trouble moving your arms or leg.
Early diagnosis and treatment is critical to a successful outcome.

If caused by a high dosage of statins, the GP will either alter the dosage, the brand of statins, or prohibit you from taking the medication at all.

People at higher risk of rhabdomyolysis include:

Advertisements
  • Those over the age of 70
  • Having a history of liver disease
  • Regularly drinking large quantities of alcohol
  • A history of muscle-related side effects
  • Family history of myopathy or rhabdomyolysis

People who fall into this category that are prescribed statins should be monitored frequently for complications, said the NHS.

DON’T MISS
High blood pressure: The best drink to lower BP [TIPS]
Fatty liver disease: The texture of faeces is a sign [INSIGHT]
How to lose visceral fat: Key food type to eat [ADVICE]

Statins can also interact with other medications, such as antibiotics and immunosuppressants.

Not only that, side effects such as muscle deterioration, is more likely if you drink grapefruit.

Dr Ian Needland, an interventional cardiologist, said that the benefits of statins “greatly outweigh the risks”.

Speaking candidly in a podcast ([email protected]), Dr Needland added that statins provide greater benefits the longer you use them.

He added: “I always say that prevention is the best medicine.

“And statins are certainly one of the most important tools we have in cardiology to prevent heart attacks and strokes.”

Other lifestyle guidance to reduce the risk of heart disease includes decreasing saturated fat in your diet.

Advertisements

Food high in saturated fat:

  • Cakes
  • Biscuits
  • Sausages
  • Bacon
  • Cheese
  • Salami
  • Chorizo
  • Butter
  • Ghee

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

95
14 shares, 95 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in