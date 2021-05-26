Tesco issues warning to shoppers after woman raises important issue

One shopper spoke about how they felt “unsafe” while shopping in store, due to other shoppers not practising social distancing.

The woman wrote on Twitter: “What are your guidelines for handling customers who won’t socially distance?

“Yesterday, a woman kept moving within two meters of me…I appreciate the tannoys & signage. What does Tesco recommend customers do in this kind of situation, when they’re made to feel unsafe because of another customer’s behaviour?”

Although lockdown restrictions are easing around the country, supermarket rules remain in place and customers should continue to adhere to them.

