Tesco issues warning to shoppers after woman raises important issue

Tesco regularly updates its customers with its shopping rules online which include shopping alone, practising social distancing and wearing a face covering while in store. The supermarket giant has responded to concerns over customers not social distancing while picking up groceries.
One shopper spoke about how they felt “unsafe” while shopping in store, due to other shoppers not practising social distancing.

The woman wrote on Twitter: “What are your guidelines for handling customers who won’t socially distance?

“Yesterday, a woman kept moving within two meters of me…I appreciate the tannoys & signage. What does Tesco recommend customers do in this kind of situation, when they’re made to feel unsafe because of another customer’s behaviour?”

Although lockdown restrictions are easing around the country, supermarket rules remain in place and customers should continue to adhere to them.

In many stores, there is also a one-in, one-out policy to help allow customers in store to practise social distancing.

Tesco said: “We continue to limit the number of people in our stores and we have a ‘one-in, one-out’ system in place to ensure social distancing.”

This is also monitored through the supermarket’s traffic light system which monitors customer numbers entering and exiting the store.

However, the supermarket giant did recently remove its one-way system in stores.

Tesco explained: “We’ve been listening to customer feedback and looking at how our social distancing measures are working.

“We decided to remove the one-way system in stores to reduce the bottlenecks they cause – which can have the knock-on effect of keeping customers in-store for longer.

“But we’re continually monitoring the situation and will make any necessary changes, while keeping the safety of our customers and colleagues in mind.”

For those who prefer ordering their groceries online, Tesco has increased the number of slots available throughout the pandemic after the demand for home delivery.

It also scrapped ‘cheap’ delivery slots last year and replaced them with a flat rate of £4.50 for deliveries at any time, while previously customers would pay anything between £2 and £7.

It has also introduced its Delivery Savers scheme where shoppers can pay a monthly fee of £7.99 to get unlimited grocery deliveries.

Supermarkets have regularly updated shopping rules in line with Government guidance. 

Rules are enforced to help maintain social distancing and keep customers and colleagues safe.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
