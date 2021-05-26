Newslanes Community

Newslanes

UK

TONNE of cocaine washes up on beaches across south coast tied to life jackets

1 min

82views
82
13 shares, 82 points
TONNE of cocaine washes up on beaches across south coast tied to life jackets
Almost a tonne of what is thought to be cocaine floated to shore in waterproof bags attached to life jackets at two locations 30 miles apart. Passers-by discovered the loot at Hastings and Newhaven, East Sussex, yesterday. Sussex Police removed the drugs from the beaches and they are not being stored in a secure location. 

The National Crime Agency has opened an investigation into the discoveries, which officers believe are linked.

Samples taken from the load have tested positive for cocaine, though a full forensic examination is yet to be carried out.

The combined weight is thought to be around 960 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK, would have had an estimated street value of about £80 million.

Advertisements

READ MORE:Sasha Johnson: What happened to the BLM activist who was shot?

Martin Grace, NCA Branch Commander, said: “This is a significant amount of class A drugs which we think originated in South America, but we are keeping an open mind about how the drugs washed up here and where the end destination might have been.

“Clearly though, losing a consignment of this size will represent a significant hit to the criminal networks involved.

“Our investigation is being assisted by both Sussex Police and Border Force, and is also likely to involve international partners.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

82
13 shares, 82 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in