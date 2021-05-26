TONNE of cocaine washes up on beaches across south coast tied to life jackets

The National Crime Agency has opened an investigation into the discoveries, which officers believe are linked.
Samples taken from the load have tested positive for cocaine, though a full forensic examination is yet to be carried out.
The combined weight is thought to be around 960 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK, would have had an estimated street value of about £80 million.
“Clearly though, losing a consignment of this size will represent a significant hit to the criminal networks involved.
“Our investigation is being assisted by both Sussex Police and Border Force, and is also likely to involve international partners.”
