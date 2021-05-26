TUI axes further red and amber list holidays until end of June including Turkey and Egypt

Customers can make a fee-free change up to seven days before their departure date if they are due to travel before May 31, 2021.

Customers due to travel on or before August 31, 2021, can make a fee-free change up to 14 days before departure.

Customers can make a change up until 21 days prior to departure if their booking was made either between November 23, 2020, and November 30, 2020, or December 22, 2020, and February 9, 2020, and is due to depart before October 31, 2021.

Anyone due to travel between September 1, 2021, and October 31, 2021, are also entitled to change their holiday without incurring a fee up until 28 days before departure.

