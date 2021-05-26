WhatsApp fans get news they've been hoping for as chat app makes dramatic U-turn

In the update to its blog post, WhatsApp says: “No one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on May 15th because of this update. Considering the majority of users who have seen the update have accepted, we’ll continue to display a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update and reminding those who haven’t had a chance to do so to review and accept.

“We currently have no plans for these reminders to become persistent and to limit the functionality of the app.”

After a number of U-turns over this seemingly small update to the app, WhatsApp has saved the biggest until last. Why has WhatsApp removed its threat to block users and is allowing those who haven’t agreed to the small-print even more time to consider the changes? Well, if we had to guess, we’d think millions have yet to agree to its demands.

In fact, it really doesn’t take much detective work to find out there are many WhatsApp users who still aren’t happy with the proposed changes. Social media sites, like Twitter, are packed with people saying they simply won’t sign on the dotted line.