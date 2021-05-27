7 best heated clothes airers of 2021: top electric indoor airers for quick drying

Nothing will ever come close to hanging your hair out to dry in a fresh, warm breeze, but unfortunately, if you live in the UK these kinds of conditions can be hard to come by. In winter especially, leaving your clothes out to dry can take days and result in that vaguely musty smell that requires another wash to get rid of – which is a waste of time, money, and water.

Popping your clothes straight into the dryer isn’t just bad for your wallet (and not to mention the environmental impact) but it can also be harsh on your clothes, leading them to fall apart far earlier than if they were allowed to air dry. Using the radiator as somewhere to hang your washing only gets you so far, and if you do a big wash there’s little chance of there being enough room for your whole load. This is where heated airers come in.

Electric clothes airers look a lot like regular clothes airers in their design, but they pump heat throughout the frame which helps your clothes to dry quickly and gently with very little effort required on your part. Many heated airers come with bags that go on top, sealing in the heat and helping your garments to dry even faster.

The innovative airers are foldable and easily portable, so you can move them around your house with ease and tuck them away between uses – which is especially handy if you don’t have the space or resources for a tumble dryer but need an efficient way to dry your clothes. For seven of the best efficient, eco-friendly heated airers in the UK, see below.