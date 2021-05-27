Alita Battle Angel 2: Christoph Waltz isn't confident Fallen Angel will be released

THRILLING trailer released for ‘Alita: Battle Angel’
He replied: “Of course! Of course, I would! But, you know, I’m as wise as you are.
“I haven’t heard anything and I’m a little disappointed and surprised that I haven’t heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers.”
He added: “I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it, and I liked the result.”
Alita Battle Angel 2: Christoph Waltz spoke out about a sequel to the film
Alita Battle Angel 2: Fallen Angel could be a scrapped idea
On March 20, 2019 Disney acquired the 21st Century Fox Company, which included 20th Century Studios.
This acquisition included the purchase of all the 20th Century Fox intellectual properties, including Alita Battle Angel and the X-Men series.
Waltz added: “Maybe [Alita 2] doesn’t fit into the Disneyfication [of 20th Century Studios].”
Alita Battle Angel 2: Christoph Waltz is not confident in a sequel
Considering Waltz’ character is one of the main stars of the story, it would make sense for him to have heard about the sequel first if it were going ahead.
On the other hand, however, director of the movie, Robert Rodriguez, believed the Fox acquisition could be a good thing for Alita.
Speaking in April, he said: “Speaking to Forbes, Robert said: “I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney Plus, so that is worth the conversation.”
“As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels.
“It’s already a pre-sold concept, it’s already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it’s delivered to them in a way that’s the easiest for them to consume. So, it’s not a bad idea.”
The director’s suggestion of turning it into a series is interesting considering its origins.
The series was released in various books, so a TV show could be the next step for the series.
With Alita actor Rosa Salazar confirming: “I would play Alita ‘til my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could,” fans can look forward to seeing her make a return to the big screen.
Alita Battle Angel is available to watch on NOW.
