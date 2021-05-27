Alita Battle Angel 2: Christoph Waltz isn't confident Fallen Angel will be released

THRILLING trailer released for ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

Alita Battle Angel has achieved cult status following its release in 2019. The science-fiction movie received some critical acclaim, but underperformed at the box office, earning just $ 400 million on a $ 170 million budget. Since then, many of the actors involved in the film joined fans in calling for a sequel, Alita Battle Angel 2 – otherwise known as Alita Fallen Angel. Waltz, who starred in the film as Dr Dyson Ido, is not confident one will arrive, however.

Related articles

Speaking to Collider during the film’s release, Waltz was first asked if he would return to the series in a future movie. He replied: “Of course! Of course, I would! But, you know, I’m as wise as you are. “I haven’t heard anything and I’m a little disappointed and surprised that I haven’t heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers.” Advertisements He added: “I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it, and I liked the result.” READ MORE: Alita Battle Angel 2: Robert Rodriguez gives update on Fallen Angel

Alita Battle Angel 2: Christoph Waltz spoke out about a sequel to the film

Alita Battle Angel 2: Fallen Angel could be a scrapped idea

Going on to give further details about the film’s sequel, Waltz said: “You know, [the film was produced by] Fox, and Fox doesn’t exist anymore. Now it’s Disney.” On March 20, 2019 Disney acquired the 21st Century Fox Company, which included 20th Century Studios. This acquisition included the purchase of all the 20th Century Fox intellectual properties, including Alita Battle Angel and the X-Men series. Waltz added: “Maybe [Alita 2] doesn’t fit into the Disneyfication [of 20th Century Studios].”

Advertisements Alita Battle Angel 2: Christoph Waltz is not confident in a sequel

James Cameron discusses flight MH370 in classic interview

Related articles

Rodriguez went on: “I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. “As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. “It’s already a pre-sold concept, it’s already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it’s delivered to them in a way that’s the easiest for them to consume. So, it’s not a bad idea.” The director’s suggestion of turning it into a series is interesting considering its origins.

Alita Battle Angel was based on a Japanese Manga called Battle Angel: Alita. The series was released in various books, so a TV show could be the next step for the series. With Alita actor Rosa Salazar confirming: “I would play Alita ‘til my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could,” fans can look forward to seeing her make a return to the big screen. Alita Battle Angel is available to watch on NOW. SOURCE / SOURCE

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed