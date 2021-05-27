Belgium suspends Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for under 41s after woman dies

At the time of the announcement, there was no immediate comment from J&J.

The woman – who was under the age of 40 – died on May 21, after being admitted to hospital with severe thrombosis and platelet deficiency, the statement said.

She was vaccinated through her employer and outside of the official Belgian vaccination campaign.

Deliveries of J&J’s vaccine in Belgium have so far been limited to about 40,000 units, with 80 percent of the doses administered so far to people over 45 years old, the statement said.

