Belgium suspends Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for under 41s after woman dies

The woman – who was under the age of 40 – died on May 21, after being admitted to hospital with severe thrombosis and platelet deficiency, the statement said.
She was vaccinated through her employer and outside of the official Belgian vaccination campaign.
Deliveries of J&J’s vaccine in Belgium have so far been limited to about 40,000 units, with 80 percent of the doses administered so far to people over 45 years old, the statement said.
READ MORE: Dr Hilary praises Moderna vaccine’s efficacy in teens – ’93 percent effective’
J&J has said that no clear causal relationship has been established between the clots and its shot while the EMA has maintained that the benefits of the shot outweigh any risks.
Meanwhile, Belgium has asked for advice from the EMA to evaluate the link between the woman’s death and the J&J vaccine.
It did not confirm when it expected EMA’s final opinion on it.
DON’T MISS
Statins side effects: One symptom you should not ignore [ADVICE]
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Glossitis is a sign [INSIGHT]
High blood pressure: Herb to lower BP [TIPS]
A link between the condition – medically referred to as thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT) – and the J&J vaccine was identified by safety reviews performed by the FDA (in conjunction with the Centre for Disease Control, CDC) and the EMA.
They both concluded that these events are very rare and that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks for adults aged 18 and older.
Authors of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) suggested that this rare serious adverse event could be related to the adenoviral technology used for both AstraZeneca and the J&J vaccines.
The UK has already secured 30 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine vaccine.
On 21 April 2021 the results of the Phase 3 clinical trials were published.
Phase 3 clinical trials demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of a new medicine or vaccine in the typical patient likely to use it.
The study was initially paused on 11 October 2020 following a suspected serious adverse event.
It resumed on 27 October 2020 following a data and safety monitoring board review that found no evidence that this event was related to the vaccine.
It must be stressed that there is overwhelming evidence that the vaccines currently deployed in the UK are safe and effective in protecting from COVID-19 disease and transmission.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments