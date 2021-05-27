Biden is said to be planning to nominate Burns and Garcetti for ambassadorships.

President Biden plans to announce that he has selected R. Nicholas Burns, a veteran Foreign Service officer and a former ambassador to NATO, as his ambassador to China, and Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles as his ambassador to India, according to two people familiar with the process.

Mr. Biden has also selected Thomas R. Nides, a vice chairman at Morgan Stanley who served as a deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama, to serve as the ambassador to Israel, those people said.

Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and Mr. Obama’s chief of staff, who developed a close relationship with Mr. Biden when he was vice president, has been selected to serve as ambassador to Japan, the people said. And Ken Salazar, a former senator from Colorado and the interior secretary in the Obama administration, is said to have been chosen as the ambassador to Mexico.

Mr. Biden has been reviewing lists of names for some of the crucial jobs for months and was deeply interested and involved in the selection process, administration officials said. And many of the nominees for coveted ambassadorships were offered the positions weeks or months ago.