Bowel cancer symptoms: The hidden sign ‘mixed’ into your poo to look out for

- Intermittent, and occasionally severe, abdominal pain – this is always brought on by eating
- Unintentional weight loss – with persistent abdominal pain
- Constant swelling of the tummy – with abdominal pain
- Being sick – with constant abdominal swelling.
“A bowel obstruction is a medical emergency,” warns the NHS.
“If you suspect your bowel is obstructed go to the accident and emergency (A&E) department of your nearest hospital.”
Am I at risk?
The exact cause of bowel cancer is unknown. However, research has shown several factors may make you more likely to develop it.
Having one or more risk factors doesn’t mean that you will definitely get bowel cancer.
Many studies have shown that eating lots of red and processed meat increases the risk of bowel cancer.
Processed meat is any meat that has been treated to preserve it and/or add flavour – for example, bacon, salami, sausages, canned meat, or chicken nuggets.
A linked risk factor for bowel cancer is obesity, which is estimated to account for 11 out of 100 bowel cancers, says the charity.
Obesity means being very overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher.
BMI is the most widely used method to check if you’re a healthy weight for your height.
According to Cancer Research UK, the risk of bowel cancer is higher in people who are obese compared to those who have a healthy BMI.
How to lose weight
The NHS explains: “To lose weight at a safe and sustainable rate of 0.5 to 1kg a week, most people are advised to reduce their energy intake by 600 calories a day.”
For most men, this will mean consuming no more than 1,900 calories a day, and for most women, no more than 1,400 calories a day.
