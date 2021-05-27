Newslanes Community

Newslanes

British Airways offer package holiday customers ‘extra special’ airport deals this summer

1 min

98views
98
15 shares, 98 points
British Airways offer package holiday customers ‘extra special’ airport deals this summer

“It’s the first time we’ve offered something like this exclusively for British Airways Holidays customers – we believe it’s a brilliant way to celebrate the joy of travel, while continuing to offer flexibility and security for peace of mind.”

With many still uncertain about travelling, the airline reassures customers that their booking falls under the British Airways Holidays Customer Promise.

With low deposits starting from £60 per person, ATOL protection, and three weeks notice for amendments or cancellations in return for a voucher, travellers are reassured that they will not lose money if their plans change.

Advertisements

The exclusive deal is eligible on package holidays and British Airways has many on offer this summer.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in