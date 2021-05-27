British Airways offer package holiday customers ‘extra special’ airport deals this summer

“It’s the first time we’ve offered something like this exclusively for British Airways Holidays customers – we believe it’s a brilliant way to celebrate the joy of travel, while continuing to offer flexibility and security for peace of mind.”

With many still uncertain about travelling, the airline reassures customers that their booking falls under the British Airways Holidays Customer Promise.

With low deposits starting from £60 per person, ATOL protection, and three weeks notice for amendments or cancellations in return for a voucher, travellers are reassured that they will not lose money if their plans change.

The exclusive deal is eligible on package holidays and British Airways has many on offer this summer.

