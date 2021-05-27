Call of Duty Cold War update, Double XP, and COD Warzone patch news

Activision has confirmed its plans to release a new Call of Duty Cold War update today, May 27. COD Warzone is also expected to see changes today; however, these might only extend to a refreshed mode playlist. We also know that there is a lot of new Call of Duty Cosmetic bundles going live in the Store this week, although these will cost COD points. Advertisements A new Double XP event is also going live this week, which will be limited to Black Ops Cold War. Today will see the Cold War update released, followed by the Double XP going live in Black Ops Cold War starting at 10 AM PT, and lasting until10 AM PT, on May 31. Gamers will be able to earn Prestige Keys twice as fast all weekend long, as well as unlocking new Legacy Calling Cards from previous Black Ops games in the Prestige Shop with Season Three Reloaded.

Meanwhile, Developers Raven Software has already started teasing the next major event in Call of Duty Warzone. This included a new message being posted to Call of Duty social media, suggesting that something big is going to happen in Verdansk. The message was heavily redacted but referenced Cargo and something in Verdansk needing saving. This event probably isn't going to happen this week but looks to be building up towards something for Season 4. And while there probably won't be any big events going live this week, there are plenty of bug fixes and playlist changes expected to arrive this week in Warzone. Over in Black Ops: Cold War, developers Treyarch will be launching the new Rambo Gun Game. This new Gun Game format includes a rotation of 20 weapons, including the n32 Combat Bow, Death Machine, RPG-7, and even the War Machine.

All players will also be equipped with the Stimshot, although dying via a melee attack sets you back one stage in the weapon rotation, and the first to get a final weapon kill by launching a Ballistic Knife wins the match. Meanwhile, Snipers Only Moshpit will be back in rotation alongside Standoff 24/7, and Prop Hunt. From what has been shared so far, the new Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone update will be available to download and play on Thursday, May 27. This will be followed by another Double XP event going live on May 28, which will be exclusive to Black Ops: Cold War. Activision is also making it possible to gift the current Call of Duty Season 3 to friends on PS4, Xbox One and PC. A message from Activision explains: “Back for the next generation of global combat in 1984, you can purchase the Battle Pass as a gift for your Activision friends through the Call of Duty® Companion App.

“Similar to how it worked within Modern Warfare™, Battle Pass Gifting is where you can give friends the incredible value of the current season’s Battle Pass via the Call of Duty Companion App. “Upon gifting your friend a Battle Pass, they will visit the Battle Pass tab in-game and redeem their gifted Battle Pass Token. This unlocks Tier 0 of that season’s Battle Pass and gives them the opportunity to earn all 100 Tiers of content, such as Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more. “In order to use the Battle Pass Gifting system on the Call of Duty Companion App, you must have two-factor authentication turned on for your account (the giftee is not required to have two-factor authentication but is highly encouraged to have it). Also note that there is a gifting limit of three Battle Passes per day, and the gifter and giftee must be Activision friends for at least seven days for the Battle Pass Gift to work. “Once your friend receives their gifted Battle Pass, they can make even more use of those Double Battle Pass XP Tokens they got for getting two-factor authentication for their account.” “So don’t wait; give the gift of the Battle Pass today and get your friends’ arsenal locked and loaded with badass gear from the Battle Pass.”

