Covid travel essentials to take on planes – and why you shouldn't wipe down the tray table

Covid travel essentials to take on planes - and why you shouldn't wipe down the tray table
At the moment, Britons can go to a few countries listed in the Government’s green list, including Portugal or Iceland. Some other countries, like Spain, have opened borders to UK tourists but are on the amber list.
Airlines actually require you to wear a mask for the whole duration of the flight and won’t let you in if you are not wearing one.

Some airlines will even ask you to bring a certified mask, and won’t allow passengers with cloth masks. Bring spare ones in case they get dirty and make sure it always covers your nose and mouth.

Airlines have different age requirements for children. Masks are generally required for those that are five or older, but sometimes the limit is two years old.

Alcohol wipes

Wipes are a must-have in your cabin luggage. Not only to clean your hands but your phone too.

Some airlines advise you not to wipe the tray table, as they have already used special products to disinfect it.

Hand sanitiser

This is another essential item when flying. Passengers should use hand sanitiser after touching any surface in the airport or plane.

The ideal ones are with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Disinfectant wipes

Although some carriers will ask you not to wipe the tray table, you can always use disinfectant wipes to clean the seat, the window or the seatbelt.

Although they assure the plane is properly disinfected after every flight, you can always wipe down everything around your seating area for your peace of mind.

When flying this summer you will realise a lot of people use protective goggles. They are very effective as they stop people from touching their eyes.

If you’re wearing a face mask and safety glasses, it’s unlikely you’ll touch your face at all. You can always use your regular glasses or sunglasses.

Also, remember to wash your hands often, disinfect your credit card after using it and use contactless when possible.

Remember that you don’t need to bring gloves with you. Gloves spread the virus as well, and recent studies have suggested that people who wear gloves tend not to wash their hands as often.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

