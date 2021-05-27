Covid travel essentials to take on planes – and why you shouldn't wipe down the tray table

Airlines actually require you to wear a mask for the whole duration of the flight and won’t let you in if you are not wearing one.

Some airlines will even ask you to bring a certified mask, and won’t allow passengers with cloth masks. Bring spare ones in case they get dirty and make sure it always covers your nose and mouth.

Airlines have different age requirements for children. Masks are generally required for those that are five or older, but sometimes the limit is two years old.

