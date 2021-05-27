Covid travel essentials to take on planes – and why you shouldn't wipe down the tray table

Some airlines will even ask you to bring a certified mask, and won’t allow passengers with cloth masks. Bring spare ones in case they get dirty and make sure it always covers your nose and mouth.
Airlines have different age requirements for children. Masks are generally required for those that are five or older, but sometimes the limit is two years old.
Alcohol wipes
Some airlines advise you not to wipe the tray table, as they have already used special products to disinfect it.
Hand sanitiser
This is another essential item when flying. Passengers should use hand sanitiser after touching any surface in the airport or plane.
Disinfectant wipes
Although some carriers will ask you not to wipe the tray table, you can always use disinfectant wipes to clean the seat, the window or the seatbelt.
Although they assure the plane is properly disinfected after every flight, you can always wipe down everything around your seating area for your peace of mind.
If you’re wearing a face mask and safety glasses, it’s unlikely you’ll touch your face at all. You can always use your regular glasses or sunglasses.
Also, remember to wash your hands often, disinfect your credit card after using it and use contactless when possible.
Remember that you don’t need to bring gloves with you. Gloves spread the virus as well, and recent studies have suggested that people who wear gloves tend not to wash their hands as often.
