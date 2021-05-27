Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Days of Play 2021 Sale: PS Plus, PS Now June discount news – PS4 and PS5 game deals

2 min

88views
88
14 shares, 88 points
Days of Play 2021 Sale: PS Plus, PS Now June discount news - PS4 and PS5 game deals
UPDATE: The Days of Play Sale is now live and includes a huge range of PS4 and PS5 game discounts to check out on the PlayStation Store. So far, there have been no widespread reports of big discounts on PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions.

The good news is that Days of Play will be running until June 9, meaning Sony will likely drop its next round of deals on or around June 1. It will be worth checking back regularly as Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscription discounts will be available during the Days of Play sale.

ORIGINAL: June will be a good month for PlayStation gamers as Sony launches its Days of Play 2021 event this week.

Advertisements

This will include various discounts on games, including those found on both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

It will also give console owners the chance to get discounts on their favourite subscription services.

This means that you’ll be able to grab the latest free games from PS Plus in June while paying less.

PlayStation Now will also be included, with more titles coming to the streaming service next month.

For now, we don’t know how much of a discount gamers are going to be offered to sign up to PS Plus in June, but based on last year, we would expect them to at least include 33 per cent off.

One of the main draws of Days of Play will be the discounts available on PS4 and PS5 games.

Days of Play is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, May 26, and will be part of a bigger announcement from Sony.

New PS Plus games for June are also being revealed tomorrow at around 4:30pm BST, which could be when these new deals go live.

Advertisements

Days of Play deals will only be available until June 9, meaning gamers will have a short window to snap up whatever titles catch their eye.

A message from Sony confirms: “We’re pleased to announce that the Days of Play sale will start from May 26 lasting until June 9, with great deals on a selection of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games as well as other select products at participating retailers.

“Promotions are available while supplies last. Please also note that product offerings and availability will vary by location and retailer – make sure to check out the official Days of Play site, which will be updated with your local deals when the sale begins.

“What’s more, additional deals on PlayStation Store as well as PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions will also be available during Days of Play. Stay tuned for more info here on the PlayStation Blog and over on the Days of Play site.”

Sony has even provided an early list of games that are guaranteed to be available during Days of Play for a discount, including the following:

PlayStation 4 games

  • Death Stranding
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Selection of PlayStation Hits games
PlayStation 5 games

  • Demon’s Souls
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • The Nioh Collection

The tech giant has also announced that more will be announced tomorrow when the Days of Play Sale kicks off in participating retailers.

The mention of PlayStation Hits means we can also expect God of War to see another drop in prices during the end of May and the start of June.

We don’t have an exact time for when these new deals will be going live but Sony usually shares its latest announcements during the afternoon in the UK.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

88
14 shares, 88 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in