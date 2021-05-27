Days of Play 2021 Sale: PS Plus, PS Now June discount news – PS4 and PS5 game deals

The good news is that Days of Play will be running until June 9, meaning Sony will likely drop its next round of deals on or around June 1. It will be worth checking back regularly as Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscription discounts will be available during the Days of Play sale.
ORIGINAL: June will be a good month for PlayStation gamers as Sony launches its Days of Play 2021 event this week.
This will include various discounts on games, including those found on both PS4 and PS5 consoles.
It will also give console owners the chance to get discounts on their favourite subscription services.
This means that you’ll be able to grab the latest free games from PS Plus in June while paying less.
PlayStation Now will also be included, with more titles coming to the streaming service next month.
For now, we don’t know how much of a discount gamers are going to be offered to sign up to PS Plus in June, but based on last year, we would expect them to at least include 33 per cent off.
Days of Play is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, May 26, and will be part of a bigger announcement from Sony.
New PS Plus games for June are also being revealed tomorrow at around 4:30pm BST, which could be when these new deals go live.
Days of Play deals will only be available until June 9, meaning gamers will have a short window to snap up whatever titles catch their eye.
A message from Sony confirms: “We’re pleased to announce that the Days of Play sale will start from May 26 lasting until June 9, with great deals on a selection of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games as well as other select products at participating retailers.
“What’s more, additional deals on PlayStation Store as well as PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions will also be available during Days of Play. Stay tuned for more info here on the PlayStation Blog and over on the Days of Play site.”
Sony has even provided an early list of games that are guaranteed to be available during Days of Play for a discount, including the following:
PlayStation 4 games
- Death Stranding
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last of Us Part II
- Selection of PlayStation Hits games
- Demon’s Souls
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Nioh Collection
The tech giant has also announced that more will be announced tomorrow when the Days of Play Sale kicks off in participating retailers.
The mention of PlayStation Hits means we can also expect God of War to see another drop in prices during the end of May and the start of June.
We don’t have an exact time for when these new deals will be going live but Sony usually shares its latest announcements during the afternoon in the UK.
