Days of Play 2021 Sale: PS Plus, PS Now June discount news – PS4 and PS5 game deals

The Days of Play Sale is now live and includes a huge range of PS4 and PS5 game discounts to check out on the PlayStation Store. So far, there have been no widespread reports of big discounts on PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions.

The good news is that Days of Play will be running until June 9, meaning Sony will likely drop its next round of deals on or around June 1. It will be worth checking back regularly as Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscription discounts will be available during the Days of Play sale.

ORIGINAL: June will be a good month for PlayStation gamers as Sony launches its Days of Play 2021 event this week.

This will include various discounts on games, including those found on both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

It will also give console owners the chance to get discounts on their favourite subscription services.

This means that you’ll be able to grab the latest free games from PS Plus in June while paying less.

PlayStation Now will also be included, with more titles coming to the streaming service next month.

For now, we don’t know how much of a discount gamers are going to be offered to sign up to PS Plus in June, but based on last year, we would expect them to at least include 33 per cent off.