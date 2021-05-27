Deputies rescue teenage boy from swift-moving Little Cypress Creek

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A teenager is safe after being rescued from Little Cypress Creek in northwest Harris County.The Harris County Precinct 4 constable’s office shared photos of the rescue Wednesday.

Constable Mark Herman said the teenage boy fell into the creek at the 16200 block of Maxwell Road.Photos show officers used a boat and rope in the rescue.



Deputy constables said the teen was checked by paramedics.It’s not clear how long the teen was trapped in the swift-moving water.