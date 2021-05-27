Newslanes Community

Enjoy streaming free movies online? Ignoring this new warning could be costly

Once on the website – which looks very real, premium and professionally produced – the person is then asked to add some personal information and download an Excel spreadsheet.

It’s this document that finishes the attack with it featuring nasty malware and ransomware that can steal personal data.

In a post on its security page, Proofpoint said it, “has observed BazarLoader threat actors using the method of phone-based customer service representatives to direct malicious downloads since February 2021. Security researchers have dubbed this method “BazarCall”.

Movie streaming websites seem to be an easy target for cyber criminals with more of us than ever now using online platforms to get our fix of entertainment.

“Using entertainment subscription themes may be a timely and effective method for convincing users to engage with the email content and follow-on malicious documents,” Proofpoint said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, subscriptions to online streaming services skyrocketed, surpassing one billion users globally last year.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
