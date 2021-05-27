Even from inside their shells and wombs, embryos are listening

A recording of a zebra finch heat call recorded by Mylene Mariette.

The key to translating sound into physical changes lies in the baby bird’s genes. “Any kind of a biological change that’s sustained and alters development is going to involve changes in gene expression,” says David Clayton, a molecular biologist and neuroscientist at Clemson University who studies gene expression changes in adult birds, and is an author on the review study.

These tweaks in gene expression are also known as epigenetic changes. In epigenetic shifts, the actual DNA code remains unchanged, but the effects of those genes are either amplified or silenced by changing the extent to which the DNA gets turned into proteins. It’s the proteins that actually carry out the gene’s functions, so if the molecules that transcribe DNA into proteins (with some steps in between) are stopped, genes are effectively switched on or off.

The question of how embryos can detect sound in the first place is more complicated. The researchers offer one possibility for animals like mammals and birds. Although ears and the part of the brain that interprets sounds aren’t fully formed in an embryo, other developing brain regions, like the amygdala (which is involved in emotion), can play a role in unconscious sound detection and interpretation. Yet not all brains are the same. Insect brains, for example, don’t have an amygdala and are structured completely differently, says Mark Hauber, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign who authored a related review study in 2018 that focused only on birds.

Previous work in the field has focused mostly on birds and humans because of the shared ability to learn vocal calls. But, Hauber says, this new study demonstrates that “hearing is what matters rather than learning.” If an embryo can detect sound, it can respond.

This ability means that embryos can continually interact with their environment even after being laid as eggs, allowing them to adapt to rapid changes without a physiological connection to their parents. “They can get an update on the environment,” says Mariette, “whether it’s a heat wave or predators, that gives them a lot more information to adjust their development to those specific conditions.”

For mammals and other animals that carry their young internally, an embryo’s ability to interpret sound could combine with internal cues, like maternal stress hormone levels, to link a particular noise with a context, says Mariette. For example, if both a pregnant rat and the embryo inside hear something, and the pregnant rat’s stress hormone level rises, the embryo might start to learn that the sound indicates a threat.

Beyond an individual animal’s development though, embryos responding to sound cues could make some species—like the zebra finches—better prepared to adapt to quick environmental shifts like climate change than previously expected, says Mariette. It might also mean that noise pollution could be even more harmful than previously thought. Research has already shown that noise pollution like traffic sounds hurt animals by boosting their stress and hindering their ability to communicate as juveniles and adults, but that process of interference could be starting even sooner—in the egg or womb.

Finally, the new research poses a challenge to long-held notions in developmental biology about nature versus nurture. It’s previously been accepted that animals are born with certain innate traits, says Wang-chun Liu, a neuroscientist at Colgate University. But if animals begin responding to their environments as embryos, then some innate behaviors could actually be the product of outside conditions. “If this result is really consistent, I think this may have a very big impact on how we think about what is innate behavior and what is learned behavior,” Liu says.

And though Mariette is focused less on this large, looming question than on the chance to study more sound cues, she does say, “when we think about all of the information that [embryos] can get from sounds, it’s changed our perspective of embryonic development quite a lot.”

