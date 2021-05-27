Fortnite place a spirit crystal at tallest mountain Week 11 challenge SOLVED

The next batch of Fortnite challenges are available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android and PC.
Completing challenges rewards players with additional XP, which can be used to level up the Battle Pass.
Needless to say, levelling up the Battle Pass is how you unlock the very best rewards, such as new skins, items, sprays and emotes.
You can even earn V-Bucks by levelling up via the challenges, which can be used to purchase next season’s Battle Pass.
With the latest season coming to an end soon, this week’s challenges encourage players to enjoy everything the game has to offer.
Players will unlock XP by playing three different game modes, including Solos, LTMs and Creative.
You can also level up the Battle Pass by spending Gold at Deadfire’s store, which is ideal if you’re yet to try some of the game’s rarer weapons.
Another challenge tasks players with maintaining shields for one minute, or using bandages to heal.
Fortunately, this challenge is even more straightforward than it seems, because you don’t actually have to collect a crystal first.
Instead, just head to the area marked by the X on the map above, and interact with the spirit crystal at the top of the mountain.
If you’re still not sure exactly what to do, check out the video below for a proper walkthrough of the Week 11 challenge.
The remaining Fortnite Week 11 challenges can be seen further down the page. Good luck!
• Maintain full shields for 1 minute (1)
• Use bandages (3)
• Play different game modes (3)
• Spend gold bars with Deadfire (1)
• Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters (1)
• Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain (1)
• Visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins (2)
