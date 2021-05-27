Friends stars' net worth and how much they are getting paid for 17-year reunion

Friends fans are excited for the long-awaiting reunion to finally air tonight.

The beloved sitcom ended 17 years ago, but fans have been begging the cast to come back ever since.

Each star is reportedly earning more than £1.7million for the hour-long reunion special, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The reunion will air Thursday May 27, on Sky One, The Mirror reports.

However, this figure dwarfs their overall net worth now – and how much they earned overall while recording Friends.

After all these years away, which of the original cast members – including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – has earned the most money?

According to MarketPlace, the cast of Friends started off by earning £15,925 per episode when the series first aired in 1994 – going up to a salary of £708,175 by the time of its final series in 2004.

After the series finished, each of the six went on to star in a long list of films and other TV series over the years.

Here we break down how much the Friends cast is worth:

Jennifer Aniston – £212million

Jennifer – who played Rachel Green – is the highest earning Friends star, according to showbiz website Celebrity Net Worth, with an eye-watering wealth of an estimated £212million.

She is arguably the most successful of the Friends cast, having starred in a string of Hollywood films including We’re The Millers, Along Came Polly, Marley and Me and Bruce Almighty.

Since 2019, Jennifer has also been cast as Alex Levy in Apple TV television drama The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

Couteney Cox – £103million

Courteney – aka Monica Geller – is reportedly the next wealthiest Friends star with a net worth of £106million.

Aside from Friends, Cox is perhaps best known for starring as Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream, and she owns the production company Coquette Productions, which was created alongside her then-husband David Arquette.

Courteney also starred as Lauren Miller in the sitcom Family Ties, Lucy Spiller in Dirt, and as Jules Cobb in the sitcom Cougar Town.

Matthew Perry – £84million

Matthew played the lovable Chandler Bing, who we saw take on a new career in advertising towards the end of the show.

But in real life, Matthew has starred in a string of films and series since Friends, taking his wealth to a reported £84million.

Among the series he has starred in – with some also listing Perry as a producer as well – include Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr Sunshine, Go On and The Odd Couple.

His list of films include Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.

David Schwimmer – £70million

David – who played Ross Geller – amassed some of his reported £70million wealth by branching out into films and stage work after Friends.

Some of his most notable work includes being cast as the title character in the drama film Duane Hopwood, and voicing Melman the Giraffe in the kids animation film Madagascar.

Other films he has starred in include Big Nothing (2006) and Nothing but the Truth, while his West End and Broadway roles include Some Girl(s) and The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.

Lisa Kudrow – £65million

In Friends, Lisa Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffay wasn’t so great with her money – but the same can’t be said for the reported £63million wealth Lisa has amassed.

Like her co-stars, she has also continued to star in films – with some of her most notable credits including Dr Dolittle 2, Bandslam, Hotel for Dogs, Easy A, Neighbors and The Girl on the Train.

Lisa also produced and starred in the HBO comedy series The Comeback, which saw her nominated for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Matt LeBlanc – £56million

His character Joey Tribiani may have been a struggling actor, but Matt LeBlanc has certainly done alright since Friends, with a reported net worth of £56million.

Matt went on to star in the short-lived Friends spin-off Joey after the sit-com came to an end, while his other notable series include Episodes and Man With a Plan.

UK fans will also recognise Matt for starring in the latest BBC Top Gear reboot from 2016 until 2019, at one point working alongside Chris Evans.

