GB News host Colin Brazier condemns BBC TV licence fee – 'Fundamentally unsustainable'

He tweeted: “When I cock up on the telly and (and journalism is necessarily imperfect) you – the customer – can take your money elsewhere.
“When the BBC founders, you can’t. Fundamentally unsustainable.”
Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Mr Brazier claimed GB News is boosting jobs in journalism as it looks to tackle woke culture.
He added: “We are in the business of increasing diversity of opinion not closing it down.
Copying the format employed by Fox and MSNC in the US, the new channel will attempt to discuss issues not covered in the current media realm.
Before the launch, the channel has even come under fire from some groups such as the campaign group Stop Funding Hate.
The campaign group has called for a boycott of the channel on the grounds it will attempt to fuel hate and split the nation.
He added: “I did feel at Sky that you are wearing a straight-jacket and this is hugely liberating.
“It feels freeing to explore subjects properly and stop pretending that you don’t have an opinion.”
The former Sky News host, will also be joined by ex-BBC host Simon McCoy, ITV veteran Alastair Stewart and ex-Sun journalist Dan Wootton.
“I believe our national conversation has become too metropolitan, too southern and too middle-class.
“But many of those same sensible people are fed up.”
