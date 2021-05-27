German scientists claim to have finally cracked the vaccine blood clot puzzle

Some of the instructions for making coronavirus proteins can be misread, potentially triggering blood clot disorders in a small number of recipients, they suggested.

According to Dr Rolf Marschalek, a professor at Goethe University who led the study, after entering the nucleus, parts of the spike protein splice or split apart and create mutant versions which are unable to bind to the cell membrane.

The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. It facilitates the coronavirus’ entry into host cells.

These mutant versions then enter the body and trigger the rare blood clots, Dr Marschalek suggested.

