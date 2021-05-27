German scientists claim to have finally cracked the vaccine blood clot puzzle

According to Dr Rolf Marschalek, a professor at Goethe University who led the study, after entering the nucleus, parts of the spike protein splice or split apart and create mutant versions which are unable to bind to the cell membrane.
The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. It facilitates the coronavirus’ entry into host cells.
These mutant versions then enter the body and trigger the rare blood clots, Dr Marschalek suggested.
The yet to be peer-reviewed study also suggests that those making vaccines using adenovirus vectors could alter the sequence of the spike protein “to avoid unintended splice reactions and to increase the safety of these pharmaceutical products.”
Johnson & Johnson, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said: “We are supporting continued research and analysis of this rare event as we work with medical experts and global health authorities. We look forward to reviewing and sharing data as it becomes available.”
AstraZeneca declined to comment.
What are my chances of developing a blood clot?
It must be stressed that the blood clotting disorder is an extremely rare occurrence in people receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
According to the latest data, out of the 30.8 million doses of the University of Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine administered in the UK between 9 December 2020 and 5 May 2021, there have been over 260 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia.
This is the equivalent of 10.9 cases per million doses.
The vast majority of events have been reported following the first dose and only eight after the second dose.
Nonetheless, for people aged between 18 and 49 the guidance states that “if you are offered the [University of Oxford/AstraZeneca] vaccination you may wish to go ahead after you have considered all the risks and benefits for you.”
Am I eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine?
The NHS is currently offering the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to people most at risk.
You can get the COVID-19 vaccine if:
- You’re aged 30 or over
- You’ll turn 30 before 1 July 2021.
