How high will Ethereum go? ETH will be ‘a lot higher down the road’ – market forecaster

How high will Ethereum go?

Market forecaster Jim Bianco says if you invest and are someone who can cope with sharp drops in the crypto space, Ether will pay off in spades further down the line.

Mr Bianco, the president of Bianco Nation, said: “Some of these coins like Ethereum are going to be a lot higher way down the road.

“But you’re going to have to stomach through much more of what we saw in the last week coming in the next several months or years or so.”

Mr Bianco warns that the coins are extremely vulnerable to 50 to 70 percent declines at any moment due to the fact it’s a very new technology.

He said once the adoption phase is over and cryptocurrency cements a fundamental role within the economy, prices will be vastly higher overall.

