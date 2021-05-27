Newslanes Community

Newslanes

'I am speechless!’ Amanda Holden, 50, sparks frenzy with near NAKED pic for cash prize

1 min

98views
98
15 shares, 98 points
'I am speechless!’ Amanda Holden, 50, sparks frenzy with near NAKED pic for cash prize
Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden, 50, left very little to the imagination as she covered her private parts with £50 notes. The Britain’s Got Talent judge put her sensational physique centre-stage as well as her well-defined pins and it didn’t go unnoticed with her fans. Adding to the jaw-dropping display, she wore striking red lipstick and carefully contoured make-up.
The presenter gave a sultry look to the camera as she held onto her glamorously curled hair.

In view of her 1.7 million followers, she wrote: “I’ve checked the notes are real and I’m ready to make someone a millionaire.

“Please join us for the Million Pound Final of @thisisheart Make Me A Millionaire on Friday from 6:30am Anyone seen my frock?”

Advertisements

Many of the star’s followers flocked to her post to share their thoughts.

READ MORE: Chris Packham hits back after Michaela Strachan’s weight jibe

Social media users swiftly flocked to Twitter to comment, with many suggesting Amanda’s remarks were “ignorant”.

One commented: “To the UK team at #Eurovision – do NOT bring Amanda Holden back next year or any other year!

“No wonder Europe sees us as ignorant!”

“Amanda Holden making us look even more ignorant than we already do See-no-evil monkey #Eurovision,” a second added.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in