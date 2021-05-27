Indian variant: Under-21s 'more likely' to catch strain says Neil Ferguson

Professor Neil Ferguson, British epidemiologist at Imperial College London and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), discussed the threat the Covid mutation poses to the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Telling the reporters it is a “matter of degree” whether the variant derails an end to Covid restrictions, the SAGE member said there is data suggesting it could effect younger people more than previous strains.

He said: “There’s a hint in the data that under-21s are slightly more likely to be infected with this variant compared with other variants in recent weeks in the UK.

“Whether that reflects a change in the biology or reflects what’s called founder effects and the context – the people who came into the country with the virus and then seeding of infection in certain schools and colleges – that’s impossible to resolve at the moment.”

The SAGE member also said “we hope to be in a position to be more definitive about these answers in the next two to three weeks”.

