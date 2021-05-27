Joe Biden urges deep investigation into Covid origin as Wuhan lab leak theory persists

The Democrat said that as yet there was no conclusive evidence to validate either theory.
In a statement on Wednesday, he said: “I have now asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days.”
Their objective was to try and provide a definitive answer to the origins of the deadly virus.
The team concluded that the most plausible explanation was that the the virus was a naturally occurring phenomenon that jumped from animals to humans.
Suspicions that the virus originated from a laboratory accident in Wuhan were ignited once again by a report in the Washington Street Journal last week.
Citing previously undisclosed intelligence reports, the paper claimed that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology came down with Covid-like symptoms in November 2019, shortly before the first cases were reported.
