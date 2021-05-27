Join Us Sunday, June 13 for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

You’ve told us how excited you are about welcoming Bethesda into the Xbox family, so we know you’re going to want a front-row seat to the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase – a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.
You’ll be able to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in a variety of ways. Be sure to visit any of the links below before the show starts:
We miss being able to see our fans and celebrate in person, so we will be hosting a digital Xbox FanFest this year. Sign up as an Xbox FanFest fan at Xbox.com/FanFest to learn more.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT and we’ll see you there!
Author: Aaron Greenberg, General Manager, Xbox Games Marketing
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire
0 Comments