Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer let down by four players in Villarreal defeat

Manchester United saw their hopes of Europa League glory ended by Villarreal in the final on Wednesday night. Gerard Moreno and Edinson Cavani cancelled each other out with goals in either half. But it was the La Liga side who ended up reigning supreme via a dramatic penalty shootout, with David De Gea missing the decisive spot-kick as United lost 11-10.

United went into the match against Villarreal looking to win their first trophy in four years.

But it wasn’t to be, with the La Liga side causing a major upset by beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on penalties.

Moreno put the ‘home’ side in front in the 29th minute, outmuscling Victor Lindelof before prodding the ball past David De Gea from close range.

United then levelled through Edinson Cavani, with the Uruguay international scoring his 17th goal of the season.

But Villarreal ended up winning via a penalty shootout, sending the yellow-wearing fans inside the stadium in Gdansk into ecstasy in the process.

Express Sport will now take a look at the four players who let Solskjaer down on the night.

