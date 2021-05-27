Max Verstappen had two requests 'blocked' as Red Bull recognise growing maturity

The team were confident the car was fine, however on his way to the grid on Sunday, a limping Ferrari was seen heading back to the pits with what the team said was a left driveshaft issue that was impossible to fix in time for the race.
Verstappen therefore inherited pole position, with the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas alongside him on the top row, and his main title rival Lewis Hamilton all the way down in seventh position at the start of the race.
Verstappen stormed off the line, momentarily holding off the Finn at the first corner.
Hamilton ultimately finished where he started in seventh place, but was able to strap on a new set of tyres to the end of the race in the quest for the fastest lap point.
Yet it’s Verstappen at the top of the standings now, after breaking his bad luck street in the Principality, with his first podium at the iconic circuit.
And Marko said that will be a big boost to the young Dutchman.
“I think that gives him another boost of relief. It should make his performances even more confident and controlled.
“That was also very, very important for the future.”
The title battle continues in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 6.
