Millions of Virgin Media customers hit by another price hike as bills set to rise

Virgin began informing users earlier this week about the hike with a message saying, “Hi, changes are to your mobile plan. From 1st July 2021 your monthly airtime price will go up by 1.5% in line with Retail Price Index inflation. For example, a £10 plan will go up by 15p a month.”

In a statement, a Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We want to offer our customers the best, most innovative mobile services possible, and to continue delivering the flexibility, speeds and products our customers expect from us, we occasionally need to review our pricing.”

According to the team at moneysavingexpert, if you are still in a contract with Virgin you won’t be able to leave as these hikes are all part of Virgin’s small print in its contracts.

Advertisements

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed