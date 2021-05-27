MISSING: 85-year-old man last seen Wednesday in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities need your help to find a missing 85-year-old man last seen earlier this week in east Houston.

Ismael Casilla was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of Dallas Street.

Casilla is a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Casilla was last seen wearing a red shirt and brown shorts.

If you have any information about Larkins’ disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.