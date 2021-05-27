NatWest sounds alarm about rampant cryptocurrency scam

NatWest encourages customers to beware of fake websites advertising get-rich-quick cryptocurrency schemes and urges anyone who is trading in cryptocurrency to verify that no one else can access their cryptocurrency wallet. If suspicious, investors should immediately stop making payments and contact their bank and the cryptocurrency wallet provider.
The Financial Conduct Authority website https://www.fca.org.
- If you’ve been contacted by a ‘trader’ promising large profits and offering to help you invest in cryptocurrency, this is a likely to be a scam.
- Always have control of your cryptocurrency wallet. If you didn’t set the wallet up yourself or a cryptocurrency trader persuaded you to download remote access software onto your computer, this is a scam. You should stop making payments immediately.
- Follow FCA advice and check the cryptocurrency firm you are dealing with has been approved by them.
NatWest is also offering customers free Malwarebytes software to help with added online protection and recently introduced a Manage My Limits feature online which enables customers to configure their own security settings by restricting the amount of money that can be transferred out of their account.
More information on how to avoid scams is available from www.natwest.com or by clicking here.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed
0 Comments