'Off-the-charts incredible' Kate Middleton wears pink to keep her promise to a little girl

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account wrote: “It was so lovely to host Mila in her beautiful pink dress for tea at the Palace of Holyroodhouse today. The Duchess spoke with Mila last autumn after her photograph was chosen to feature in the #HoldStill2020 project.”

“Omg, am crying now, this is so cool of Catherine to do for this little princess,” one wrote.

Another said: “I’m American, a Royal watcher since the late 70s and I think Catherine is off-the-charts incredible!”

“Oh how gorgeous, the Duchess kept her promise to Mila,” one fan said.

Another wrote: “They both look so beautiful in pink dresses. Mila is such a brave little girl!”