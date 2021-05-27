Newslanes Community

'Off-the-charts incredible' Kate Middleton wears pink to keep her promise to a little girl

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account wrote: “It was so lovely to host Mila in her beautiful pink dress for tea at the Palace of Holyroodhouse today. The Duchess spoke with Mila last autumn after her photograph was chosen to feature in the #HoldStill2020 project.”
“Omg, am crying now, this is so cool of Catherine to do for this little princess,” one wrote.

Another said: “I’m American, a Royal watcher since the late 70s and I think Catherine is off-the-charts incredible!”

“Oh how gorgeous, the Duchess kept her promise to Mila,” one fan said.

Another wrote: “They both look so beautiful in pink dresses. Mila is such a brave little girl!”

Earlier in the day Kate wore a £200 sweater and trainers in Edinburgh. 

The Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cricket Sweater featured a ribbed V-neck with two contrast stripes and rising around the sleeves and bottom of the jumper.

This also isn’t the first time the Duchess has worn the jumper, with her first wearing it back in 2019 while on a royal visit in Northern Ireland.

She played sports with children in the appropriate ensemble.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
