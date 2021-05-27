Oven cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share simple hack for getting dirty oven glass ‘like new’

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, has taken the cleaning world by storm in recent years. She has garnered over 4.1 million followers on Instagram thanks to her cleaning product recommendations and tips. Now, fans of the mum-of-two have created their own social media groups dedicated to cleaning tips and hacks.
Another person said: “Cif or Pink stuff tub and scrunched up tin foil. It’ll come up like new!”
Another user replied: “Cif and tinfoil in a ball will take it off.”
Another individual said: “My oven door was worse than this and Cif with foil cleaned it with so much ease.
“And my oven door is still in tact.”
Other users recommended using Elbow grease, Brillo pads, dishwasher tablets, bicarbonate of soda, a window scraper, Astonish Oven Paste and Mr Muscle.
Another user said: “Fairy liquid, hot water and a Brillo pad.”
Another person replied: “Astonish oven cleaner is amazing, got grease off my oven door so easily.
“No harsh chemicals, comes with sponge scourer applicator and smells of oranges.
“Says it’s okay for oven doors too.”
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
