Rekt! High Octane Stunts Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Summary Fasten your seatbelts, and dive into Rekt! High Octane Stunts, available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Chain drifts, flips, grinds, and aerials, and dominate the leaderboards with the highest combo.

Prepare to battle your friends in 4-player local multiplayer.

Welcome to the world of high speeds, colorful tracks, and wicked stunts. The stunt driving game that won the hearts of thousands of players around the globe is finally on Xbox One and Xbox Serires X|S —Rekt! High Octanes Stunts is here!





As a child, I used to love games you can just sink your teeth in. Games I could play for hours, just trying to beat that one level that eludes me, to finish that one challenge, to beat my friend’s impossible high score. Someone must’ve heard my prayers because I am now proud to publish Rekt!, which is exactly that type of a game! Inspired by timeless classics such as Rush and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Rekt! brings limitless hours of fun.





For weeks after work, I’d load up the game at home and the sheer smoothness with which you can perform the tricks kept me from putting down the controller. And that’s the thing: while trying to complete the challenges on each map was my main objective, it was genuinely fun to just drive around and experience the flow of chaining the tricks together.

Advertisements





And chain the tricks I did! Competing on the leaderboards scratches that competitive itch that many of us have. But obviously, that’s not all there is. Besides the challenges that you can complete in each level, Rekt! also comes with a 4-player local multiplayer mode that lets you stunt on your friends.





You can compete in 4 different game modes, one of them is simply trying to style on them and get the highest score, a racing mode called Checkpoint, a classic capture the crown mode, and finally Virus, which is basically a zombie mode with cars. But remember, if you get wrecked, you can always come back to practice mode, and train to show them who’s boss next time. Get Rekt! High Octane Stunts today on the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.