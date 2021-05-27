Rock Band Releases Classic Rock DLC, Spotlight Hero Update, and Rivals Season 22

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for sunshine, barbeque, and classic rock! Break out your Rock Band gear for some crowd-pleasing hits from George Thorogood and the Destroyers as well as The Troggs. Coming June 3 is the start ofSeason 22 with loads brand new rewards as part of the Spotlight Hero Update.

Kicking Summer Off with Some Classic Rock Hits

George Thorogood’s 1978 hit “Who Do You Love” and the Troggs 1966 “Wild Thing” are available now in the Rock Band Music Store. Rock out to these legendary tracks and get ready for the new season of Rock Band Rivals!

Rock Band Rivals Season 22: Lunar New Year

Starting June 3, the newest season of Rivals will be exploring the entire Rock Band back catalog through the years of the Chinese Zodiac and, as always, we’ll be dropping some great weekly DLC along the way. Unlock the first piece of the Year of the Ox outfit by competing in the weekly Rivals Challenges get climb the ranks with your Crew.





Spotlight Hero Update

The free Spotlight Hero content update just dropped on May 19. With it came loads of new Rivals content like the Year of the Ox outfit rewards, new placement and tier badges, new menu music, loading tips and some minor bugs fixes.

We hope you enjoy all of the new Rivals rewards and we look forward to seeing you climb the leaderboards for Season 22!

Keep on rocking!