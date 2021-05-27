Sky Q gets a new hidden feature that you'll definitely want to try this week

Sky Q users have just been given another new trick to try on their set-top box. Those that have this latest TV system installed in their homes are probably well used to barking orders into their remote control with voice commands now able to find content, change channels, pause live TV and even turn off the box itself. Sky is constantly adding more and more features to its voice commands and now there’s something new to try this week.

To celebrate the release of the hotly anticipated FRIENDS: THE REUNION, which will be broadcast tomorrow (May 27), Sky has added a bunch of fun ways to find and record the show by using just your voice. Now, you can of course simply say “Friends: The Reunion” into your remote to track down this new episode but that would be boring. Instead, you give a number of famous phrases a try which will all bring up instant access to this blockbuster TV event. Here are some things to try if you’re a massive fan of Friends. Advertisements READ MORE: Embarrassed by your Google search history? Latest update keeps EVERYTHING from prying eyes

Shouting any of those commands should launch the show on your TV that everyone is talking about. As a quick reminder, FRIENDS: THE REUNION has been directed by Ben Winstonwill feature a variety of special guest appearances from the likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Tom Selleck and Reese Witherspoon. FRIENDS: THE REUNION will be available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK & Ireland. The TV special will air on demand from 8am and on Sky One at 8pm on Thursday 27 May. This isn’t the first time that Sky has added some fun phrases to help find shows on its service with fans of Line of Duty and the Simpsons also treated to a swathe of things to shout into their remotes. Also, to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the epic fantasy show Game of Thrones Sky Q now boasts over 25 fan-favourite quotes and phrases. You can find all the commands here.

You can also now easily find all your favourite entertainment with your voice, and see personalised recommendations based on your viewing history and what’s trending simply by saying “What should I watch?” into your Sky Q voice remote.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed