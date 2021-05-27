Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was 'quietly edited' on Disney Plus

Another said: “WAIT THEY REMOVED THE FILTER FOR THE RISE OF SKYWALKER?”
With a third adding: “disney+ finally removed that weird a** blue filter on the rise of skywalker.” (sic)
This isn’t the only change Disney has apparently made on Disney Plus.
During the last act Rey (Daisy Ridley) battles against her grandfather, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) on Exogol.
During this fight, Rey fires lightning back at Palpatine to thwart his evil plans – but she is not strong enough.
To help her, the Force ghosts of a number of other Jedi Knights appear to give her support.
YouTuber and noted Disney leaker Mike Zeroh recently claimed a new film series would begin on Disney Plus focussing on a new character played by Brie Larson.
The Marvel actor is said to be playing a new Jedi named Maeve.
This newcomer, Zeroh claimed, is supposedly going to be stronger than Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader combined.
With that in mind, he added: “Maeve is set to go on a journey to find an ancient Force power that is stronger than the light and dark side of the Force … Maeve is set to discover and obtain and learn about it in this new show.”
He also said: “[The series] will also involve a brand new enemy from a brand new galaxy. Maeve’s new power is what the new enemy seeks.”
The Star Wars films are available on Disney Plus now.
