State pension, PIP & other benefit payments will come through early tomorrow – get ready

To be eligible for a state pension, a person will need at least 10 years of qualifying National Insurance contributions.

At least 35 years will be needed for the full amount of £179.60 per week.

Initial payments should come through within five weeks of reaching state pension age, so long as a claim is made.

Additionally, claimants can defer their claims if they’re not ready to retire and this could boost payments if it’s done for long enough.

