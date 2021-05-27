Newslanes Community

Newslanes

State pension, PIP & other benefit payments will come through early tomorrow – get ready

1 min

97views
97
15 shares, 97 points
State pension, PIP & other benefit payments will come through early tomorrow - get ready

To be eligible for a state pension, a person will need at least 10 years of qualifying National Insurance contributions.

At least 35 years will be needed for the full amount of £179.60 per week.

Initial payments should come through within five weeks of reaching state pension age, so long as a claim is made.

Advertisements

Additionally, claimants can defer their claims if they’re not ready to retire and this could boost payments if it’s done for long enough.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in