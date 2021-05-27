Teeth health: How to avoid medical emergencies at home – expert weighs in

It was recently reported that more people in Britain stopped visiting the dentist during the pandemic than in any other country in Europe. In fact, research from GSK Consumer Healthcare revealed that 43 percent of Brits visited a dentist less often since the onset of the pandemic. Medical professionals are noticing the impact of this as they see a rise in patients coming in with severe dental and oral problems. Dr Richard Marques spoke exclusively with Expres.co.uk to discuss this concerning issue and offers his top tips for reducing your risk of medical emergencies regarding teeth health.

Dr Marques said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had long lasting effects in terms of delaying dental services.

“Clinics were closed for varying amounts of time during the initial lockdown, however, outside of the pandemic, the dentistry industry requires meaningful investment to reduce waiting lists in general. Dental health will suffer if this is not prioritised.

“This is very serious for the overall dental health of the nation.

“Dental check-ups are so important. Problems such as cavities can be spotted early and prevented from worsening / leading to bigger problems like root canals or tooth extractions.”