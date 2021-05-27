Tesco issues food recall on noodles and ice cream due to allergy fears 'do not consume'

Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones

The supermarket chain recently issued another warning on its own brand ice cream product.

Some batches contained milk which again had not been declared on the packaging.

A statement said: “We are recalling packs of Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4x110ml, with a best before end date of 07/2022.

“This is because they may contain milk, which is not declared on the packaging.”

