Tesco issues food recall on noodles and ice cream due to allergy fears 'do not consume'

Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones
The supermarket chain recently issued another warning on its own brand ice cream product.
Some batches contained milk which again had not been declared on the packaging.
A statement said: “We are recalling packs of Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4x110ml, with a best before end date of 07/2022.
“This is because they may contain milk, which is not declared on the packaging.”
