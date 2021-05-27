Newslanes Community

Tesco issues food recall on noodles and ice cream due to allergy fears 'do not consume'

Tesco issues food recall on noodles and ice cream due to allergy fears 'do not consume'

Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones

The supermarket chain recently issued another warning on its own brand ice cream product.

Some batches contained milk which again had not been declared on the packaging.

A statement said: “We are recalling packs of Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4x110ml, with a best before end date of 07/2022.

“This is because they may contain milk, which is not declared on the packaging.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
