The gunman killed several of his colleagues.

The authorities released the names of the nine people who were killed at a San Jose rail yard on Wednesday. Credit… Mike Kai Chen for The New York Times The authorities released the names of the nine people who were killed at a San Jose rail yard on Wednesday but have not publicly provided a motive for the gunman, whose body was found at the scene while his house miles away was in flames. It was unclear on Thursday morning why Samuel James Cassidy, whom California law enforcement officials identified as the gunman, shot several of his colleagues at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, which oversees bus, rail and paratransit service for commuters in Silicon Valley. The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office identified the victims on Wednesday. They were: Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Alex Ward Fritch, 49; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63. The death of Mr. Fritch, who had been taken to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in critical condition, was announced late on Wednesday. Glenn Hendricks, the chairman of the transportation authority's board, said its workers were close-knit, with bonds that had been reinforced during the pandemic, when many had risked their health keeping the public transportation system running. Mr. Cassidy, 57, had been a maintenance worker. "V.T.A. is a family," Mr. Hendricks said, his voice shaking. "Everyone in the organization knows everyone." Panic erupted early Wednesday at the sounds of gunfire at the rail yard, which is used to store and dispatch transit vehicles and is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Russell Davis, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said police officers did not exchange gunfire with the gunman. While bomb squads searched for explosives at the rail yard, firefighters were responding to a blaze at Mr. Cassidy's empty home about eight miles away. The flashing lights of emergency vehicles penetrated the cul-de-sacs of what residents called a quiet neighborhood populated largely by Vietnamese and Filipino immigrants. In recent months, the United States has been disoriented by attacks at spas in the Atlanta area, a massacre at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket and a shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis. The shooting in San Jose was another blow. Mayor Sam Liccardo called it "a horrific day" and vowed to "do everything possible to make sure this never happens again."

Sarabjit Singh, second from right, mourns for his son Taptejdeep Singh, a victim in the shooting on Wednesday. Credit… Mike Kai Chen for The New York Times The names of the nine victims in the San Jose shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard have been released. Here is what we know about some of their lives. Taptejdeep Singh, 36 Taptejdeep Singh, a light rail operator for the V.T.A., was remembered by a cousin as the nicest person in his family and a gregarious man who enjoyed playing volleyball. "We are very sad right now," said the cousin, Bagga Singh, who was one of more than a dozen family members waiting all day to learn what had happened to their relative. Shortly after 6 p.m., they got the bad news. Several family members broke down sobbing at a Red Cross facility and were escorted away. The death of Mr. Singh, who was Sikh and moved to the United States from India in 2005, marks the second time in two months that members of the country's Sikh community mourned after a mass shooting. In April, four Sikhs were among the eight people killed in a shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis. Taptejdeep Singh Credit… Family photo Taptejdeep Singh had a wife and two young children, Bagga Singh said, and enjoyed his job at the V.T.A., where he had been working for eight or nine years. He also had an insurance license and was a real estate agent, Bagga Singh said. "He can work anything he wants, very smart guy," he said. Family members said county officials told them that Taptejdeep Singh acted heroically when he detected danger during the attack, calling out to his co-workers that shots were being fired and quickly ushering one woman into a secure room. "I think he's the one who tried to save the people, as many as he could," said Bagga Singh, who also spoke out against gun violence: "Nobody should have a gun." Lars Kepler Lane, 63 Ed Lane expressed anguish on Wednesday night over the death of his brother Lars Lane, who worked as a journeyman lineman — working on outdoor electrical equipment — for the V.T.A., according to his LinkedIn profile. "My brother was murdered today," Mr. Lane said in an email. "Not by a gun but by a man that could have been helped." Mr. Lane spent much of the day waiting to find out if his brother, who local media outlets reported was a husband and a father, was among the victims. He sharply criticized the way the notification process was handled, in addition to the renewed call for tougher gun control laws in the aftermath of another mass shooting. "I'm tired of the gun control propaganda," he said. "Politicians and law enforcement patting themselves on the back leaving my family in the dark for 12 hours. The family assistance was absolutely a front of incompetence."

Sheriff Laurie Smith of Santa Clara County speaking at a news conference next to the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard on Wednesday. Credit… Mike Kai Chen for The New York Times Investigators do not yet know whether the victims of Wednesday’s shooting at a rail yard in San Jose were specifically targeted, and they have not identified a motive for the gunman, Laurie Smith, the sheriff of Santa Clara County, said in an interview Thursday morning on NBC’s “Today.” “What in the world could possibly prompt someone to take this kind of action?” she said. “We don’t know at this point.” Officers confronted Samuel James Cassidy, whom California law enforcement officials identified as the gunman, “within a few minutes,” Sheriff Smith said, suggesting the carnage could have been worse if they had not arrived quickly. The sheriff’s office headquarters is next door to the rail yard. Mr. Cassidy carried two semiautomatic handguns and had 11 loaded magazines, she said, adding that police dogs at the scene found materials for bombs in what investigators believe to be his locker. Investigators are also looking into how a fire at Mr. Cassidy’s house was apparently started while he was carrying out the attack. The police received the first report of shots fired at 6:34 a.m., and the call reporting the fire came in at 6:37 a.m. “What we’re operating under now, but I’m not sure that this isn’t going to change, is that he set some kind of a device to go off at a certain time, probably to coincide with the shooting,” she said. The nine victims of the shooting were spread over two buildings, she said. “He was very deliberate, very fast,” she said. “He knew where employees would be.”

Police officers watched as residents who live near the suspect’s home, center, left the area. Credit… Jim Wilson/The New York Times Everything was set for an ordinary day in a suburban corner of southeastern San Jose on Wednesday. Doug Suh had an early golf game scheduled. Andy and Alice Abad were preparing for a morning doctor’s appointment. And Anthony Nguyen was, as always, set for his daily 9:30 a.m. church service. But by early afternoon, each resident of the Evergreen neighborhood discovered in their own way that something had gone very wrong. Early on Wednesday, Abad watched from his kitchen as a funnel of smoke and flames poured from a home one block away. Suh got a call from a friend on the golf course about a man who had killed eight workers at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard. (It would later become nine.) And Nguyen got a similar call from a friend but with a more disturbing detail: “The man who did it was your neighbor,” Nguyen’s friend told him. By noon, their neighborhood was swarming with multiple fire and police vehicles, federal agents and a boxy blue truck from the San Jose bomb squad. Men with gas masks and oxygen tanks stood amid the flashing lights in the cul-de-sacs of what they all described as a quiet suburban neighborhood that is home largely to Vietnamese and Filipino immigrants. Investigators on Thursday morning were still piecing together the havoc unleashed the day before. The suspect in the shooting, Samuel James Cassidy, 57, a maintenance worker who had been with the V.T.A. for at least a decade, lived in a one-story home with white trim and a patchy lawn in the Evergreen neighborhood. Officials said Wednesday that they believed Cassidy was responsible for both setting his home on fire and then proceeding to shoot his colleagues at his workplace, the railway yard eight miles from where he lived. Suh, who lives across the street from the suspect, scanned through his security camera footage when he returned home from his golf game. The camera captured Cassidy at 5:40 a.m. loading his white pickup truck with a black bag. He was wearing a uniform with reflective stripes. Nguyen, a retired real estate broker who has lived in San Jose for the past four decades, said he was baffled by what had happened. “Everything has been very perfect,” he said of his neighborhood. “People are nice and quiet here.” When he saw flashing lights on the corner of his street on Wednesday, he assumed there had been a traffic accident. Then his friend called with the news about the shooting. “What about all these families that lost sons and fathers?” Mr. Nguyen asked in his driveway. “I’m so sorry for them. It’s not right. All these broken hearts.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked lawmakers to “move beyond the platitudes and the usual rhetoric” that follow mass shootings. Credit… Mike Kai Chen for The New York Times California has some of the most progressive gun laws in the country and is one of two states to receive a full A rating from the Giffords Law Center, which advocates for gun reform. The state requires universal background checks for gun owners and restrictions on the size of magazines, along with other laws that restrict the types of firearms that a person can legally purchase. But after a mass shooting on Wednesday that claimed nine lives at a San Jose rail yard, politicians including Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Biden urged lawmakers to take further action in legislating firearms. In a statement, Mr. Biden urged Congress to “heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence.” It is unclear what type of weapons were used by the gunman, whose body was found at the scene, where he had acquired them, or whether they would have met California’s legal standards. The state bans the possession of assault weapons, with some exceptions, and bans so-called ghost guns, which are typically assembled by an individual and do not contain a serial number. According to the Giffords Law Center, which also gives an A rating to New Jersey, California has the seventh-lowest rate of gun deaths in the country, and has the most robust system for taking guns from people who are barred from having them. At least one of California’s gun laws is being challenged in court. In August 2020, a divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit struck down a state law that banned the possession of magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds. In February, however, the court said it would reconsider that decision.

Law enforcement officers in the light rail yard in San Jose where a gunman killed nine people. Credit… Philip Pacheco/Getty Images The man identified by California law enforcement officials as the gunman in a mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard on Wednesday lived alone and had a hostile personality, according to interviews with a neighbor and an ex-girlfriend, as well as a review of court records. The gunman, Samuel James Cassidy, 57, lived southeast of downtown San Jose, in a suburban neighborhood of cul-de-sacs and palm trees, public records show. Doug Suh, a real estate agent who lived across the street, described Mr. Cassidy, who authorities say appeared to have killed himself, as someone with a short temper. “I was afraid of him,” Mr. Suh said. “My wife was scared of him, too.” “He lived alone,” Mr. Suh said. “I never saw any friends or family. I never saw anyone else going into the house.” Mr. Suh recalled Mr. Cassidy once lashing out at him when Mr. Suh turned his car around in Mr. Cassidy’s driveway. “He yelled, ‘Do not come onto my driveway.’” Family court records show that Mr. Cassidy was married for 10 years before divorcing in 2004. The couple had no children. In 2009, Mr. Cassidy sought a restraining order against his former girlfriend, Jingkun Wang, known as Connie. In court filings, he accused her of vandalizing his roommate’s car, calling at late hours of the night, hurling insults and suggesting she had him under surveillance. Ms. Wang countered that Mr. Cassidy, whom she had dated for a year, had “major mood swings due to bipolar disorder” which were exacerbated when he consumed large quantities of alcohol. She also accused him of forcing himself on her sexually. Their relationship failed when he told her around February 2009 that a female houseguest had moved in, and that she should no longer come visit. She denied vandalizing any vehicles, and accused him of stealing items from restaurants and employers, and failing to return her television and computer printer. “He has manipulated me in many ways which are apparent to my friends and family,” she said. The court ordered Ms. Wang to stay at least 300 yards from him, his parents and his new girlfriend for three years. In a phone interview on Wednesday, Ms. Wang, now 58, said she had not spoken to Mr. Cassidy in 12 years, but described him as someone who was “not mentally stable,” who would be loving one moment and mean the next. She also described his drinking as excessive. They met on Match.com, Ms. Wang said. Two months into their relationship, he told her to pick a diamond ring and he would buy it, she recalled. She declined. After they broke up, Mr. Cassidy showed up at her apartment complex one day, Ms. Wang said. A neighbor let him in and he took her brand-new Toyota Camry, for which he had a key, without permission. He returned it damaged from what he told her was an accident, she said.

