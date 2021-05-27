Tottenham open talks with Mauricio Pochettino as PSG boss could resign to force move

The Argentine was only appointed as PSG boss in January but has failed to settle in the French capital and is interested in the vacant manager’s position at Spurs.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is leading the search for a successor to Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April following a disappointing run of results.
Pochettino has endured a mixed time at PSG, winning the French Super Cup and the Coupe de France and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, but falling short in Ligue 1.
He has another year left on his contract with the French giants, who do not want any more turbulence, having sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season.
The Athletic reports therefore that Pochettino would likely have to resign in order to force the move through.
According to reports in Italy, PSG are concerned enough about the situation to be sounding out replacements, just four months on from hiring Pochettino.
PSG finished second in Ligue 1, one point behind champions Lille, after suffering three damaging defeats in six matches between February 21 and April 3, while they were knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals by Manchester City.
Levy has been searching for a new manager ever since sacking Mourinho and his coaching staff on April 19.
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, Brighton’s Graham Potter and German coach Ralf Rangnick have all been linked with the role.
However, a move for Pochettino represents a significant surprise, given it was Levy who dismissed him in November 2019.
Yet with Levy trying to appease fans following the fallout from the European Super League and a disappointing seventh-place finish, Pochettino is reportedly seen as an attractive option.
The Athletic reports that the Tottenham players are aware of the possibility of Pochettino returning and are excited by the prospect.
