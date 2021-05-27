Tottenham open talks with Mauricio Pochettino as PSG boss could resign to force move

The Argentine was only appointed as PSG boss in January but has failed to settle in the French capital and is interested in the vacant manager’s position at Spurs.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is leading the search for a successor to Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April following a disappointing run of results.

Pochettino has endured a mixed time at PSG, winning the French Super Cup and the Coupe de France and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, but falling short in Ligue 1.

He has another year left on his contract with the French giants, who do not want any more turbulence, having sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season.

The Athletic reports therefore that Pochettino would likely have to resign in order to force the move through.

