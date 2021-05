Triple your Nectar card points online and in-store with this Argos offer – how to get

Looking to do some shopping over the weekend? Argos is offering customers an exclusive deal where they can earn bonus Nectar points when they spend online and in-store.

Nectar is Sainsbury’s loyalty card scheme and allows customers to get special rewards and discounts.

Customer can spend Nectar points at 450 different retailers including Argos, Vue Cinema, Sky store, Habitat.

To sign up for a Nectar card, please click here.

Advertisements

But be quick to shop – the offer is only available until Tuesday 1 June 2021.