Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Triple your Nectar card points online and in-store with this Argos offer – how to get

1 min

90views
90
14 shares, 90 points
Triple your Nectar card points online and in-store with this Argos offer - how to get
Looking to do some shopping over the weekend? Argos is offering customers an exclusive deal where they can earn bonus Nectar points when they spend online and in-store.
Nectar is Sainsbury’s loyalty card scheme and allows customers to get special rewards and discounts.

Customer can spend Nectar points at 450 different retailers including Argos, Vue Cinema, Sky store, Habitat.

To sign up for a Nectar card, please click here.

Advertisements

But be quick to shop – the offer is only available until Tuesday 1 June 2021.

To redeem online, make sure that Nectar and Argos accounts are linked.

Find out how to do so here.

Customers need to bring their Nectar cards to the till if they are shopping in-store.

The bonus points will be added to Nectar accounts within 30 days.

From technology to homeware and appliances, find something for every need at Argos. 

The retailer has recently added thousands of new products to the site.

Shop new in here.

Advertisements

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

90
14 shares, 90 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in