Truss targets mega trade deal with Gulf States as she plots course for post-Brexit bonanza

In 2019, the UK’s bilateral trade with the GCC was worth £45bn – the fourth largest amount after the EU, US and China.
Sources also told the Daily Telegraph that the UK is close to sealing a deal with the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.
Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the chief executive of Mubadala, is believed to have held talks in London and an agreement could be finalised by the end of June.
The International trade secretary is also pushing for a major overhaul of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
She added: “It’s very important that we deal with those market-distorting practices.”
The WTO will hold a ministerial conference in late November, the first in almost three years.
