Vitamin B12 deficiency: Two warning signs on your legs to watch out for

When pernicious anaemia is acquired by an autoimmune condition, the immune system attacks healthy stomach cells.

The stomach cells are responsible for creating a protein called intrinsic factor.

This protein binds with vitamin B12 – found in eggs, beef, and yoghurt – in the gut.

When intrinsic factor binds to vitamin B12, the nutrient is able to be reabsorbed into the body while digestion takes place.

