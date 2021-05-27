Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Windows 10 fans set for most 'significant update' in a decade and it could be coming soon

1 min

104views
104
15 shares, 104 points
Windows 10 fans set for most 'significant update' in a decade and it could be coming soon

There’s no word on when this new operating system will be announced but Microsoft has said that consumers should expect to hear more news soon.

In a statement, originally posted by The Verge, Nadella said: “Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators.

“I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows.

Advertisements

“Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

104
15 shares, 104 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in