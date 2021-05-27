Windows 10 fans set for most 'significant update' in a decade and it could be coming soon

There’s no word on when this new operating system will be announced but Microsoft has said that consumers should expect to hear more news soon.

In a statement, originally posted by The Verge, Nadella said: “Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators.

“I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows.

“Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon.”

