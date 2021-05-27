Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid with immediate effect as two frontrunners emerge

Zinedine Zidane has tonight left Real Madrid with immediate effect, according to reports. The Frenchman’s future at the club has been in doubt for several weeks and now Zidane has taken matters into his own hands, walking away from his second stint in charge of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid failed to win silverware this season and missed out on the La Liga title on the final day of the campaign last Sunday. The club were also beaten in the Champions League semi-finals and suffered an embarrassing and humiliating exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Segunda B side CD Alcoyano. Many feared Zidane would be sacked after the defeat and the losses to Shakhtar Donestk in the Champions League but Florentino Perez kept faith in his former player. Advertisements Yet while he slowly steadied the ship, Real Madrid field to chase down neighbours Atletico Madrid who won their second La Liga title under Diego Simeone. JUST IN: Tottenham stumble on new managerial option as Antonio Conte dramatically quits Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Raul is looking for his big break in management and he is worshipped at the Bernabeu. Conte too, could also re-enter the frame after coming close to landing the job after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui in October 2018. It’s understood he may have a clause in his Inter Milan breakaway agreement that means he cannot return to management next season. Star striker Karim Benzema was adamant earlier this week that Zidane would not be leaving. He told L’Equipe: “I don’t see him leaving. He will not leave, you will see.”

Advertisements Zidane initially left Real Madrid in 2018 but returned in March 2019 following the dismissal of Santiago Solari. The 48-year-old has only won the Supercopa de Espana since returning in what has been a disappointing spell. He could now return to his former club Juventus to take over from Andrea Pirlo, who could be dismissed after an underwhelming campaign. Big changes are expected at Real Madrid this summer, who will be looking to overhaul their squad in a bid to regain control in Spain.

